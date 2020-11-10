Homestead - South Dade
One person was killed in a home fire in Homestead. Police are investigating the cause
Miami-Dade police is investigating after a residential fire in Homestead left a person dead.
Homestead Police Department and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to reports of a house fire in the area of Northwest 12th Avenue and Northwest 18th Street around 1 p.m Tuesday.
Police said neighbors had reported seeing “smoke coming from the residence.”
After the fire was extinguished, crews discovered a person’s body inside the home. Police did not identify the person Tuesday night.
State Fire Marshal and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue investigators are assisting with the investigation. Miami-Dade police handles death investigations for Homestead.
Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade CrimeStoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).
Comments