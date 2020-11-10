Miami Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Homestead - South Dade

One person was killed in a home fire in Homestead. Police are investigating the cause

Miami-Dade police is investigating after a residential fire in Homestead left a person dead.

Homestead Police Department and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to reports of a house fire in the area of Northwest 12th Avenue and Northwest 18th Street around 1 p.m Tuesday.

Police said neighbors had reported seeing “smoke coming from the residence.”

After the fire was extinguished, crews discovered a person’s body inside the home. Police did not identify the person Tuesday night.

State Fire Marshal and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue investigators are assisting with the investigation. Miami-Dade police handles death investigations for Homestead.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade CrimeStoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

Profile Image of Carli Teproff
Carli Teproff
Carli Teproff grew up in Northeast Miami-Dade and graduated from Florida International University in 2003. She became a full-time reporter for the Miami Herald in 2005 and now covers breaking news.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service