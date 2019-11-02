8-year-old falls off roof, has to be airlifted to hospital, reports say

A child had to be airlifted to a local hospital Saturday afternoon after Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said they fell near Naranja Park. Twitter/@angelicamk_

A child took a hard tumble off a roof Saturday afternoon, and had to be airlifted to the hospital.

Around 3 p.m., Miami-Dade Fire Rescue got a call about a child who fell across the street from Naranja Park, in the area of Southwest 264th Street and 142nd Avenue, fire rescue said.

When paramedics arrived, the child’s injuries were serious enough that a rescue helicopter took the child to the nearest hospital as a trauma alert. Authorities didn’t say what condition the child was in or it’s age.

The helicopter landing grabbed the attention of nearby onlookers as one Twitter user tweeted photos of the chopper. In the tweet, the woman said police had been slowing down traffic and fire rescue was on the scene for at least 15 minutes.

@OfficialJoelF helicopter arriving at Naranja Park - ambulance & fire truck have been there for at least 15 minutes. Cops slowing down traffic in front of the park. pic.twitter.com/G3cXQRESrL — ange (@angelicamk_) November 2, 2019

WSVN 7News reported that the child was 8-years-old and fell off a roof at an apartment complex near the park.