An off-duty cop got shot at an event venue ranch. Where the shot came from is a mystery

A off-duty Miami-Dade police officer hanging out at a ranch used for weddings and parties got shot Saturday afternoon, Miami-Dade police say.

The officer, a Miami-Dade cop for 13 years, was outside Ranch Believe, 18300 SW 122nd St., when he was hit in the shoulder around 3:12 p.m. He was taken to Jackson South Medical Center, where he’s in stable condition.

Detectives don’t know who fired the shot or where it was fired. Police know that area of Southwest Miami-Dade is popular with gun owners who want to practice shooting outdoors.

