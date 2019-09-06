A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a truck. Police are looking for the driver

MIAMI HERALD DEVELOPING STORY We're working to get more details on this story and will update it as soon as we know more. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK We're working to get more details on this story and will update it as soon as we know more.

A man was killed after being hit by a truck in Princeton early Sunday morning. Police are now asking for help looking for the driver.

Between midnight and 8:49 a.m., Lamarr Thomas, 37, was struck and killed by a 2005-07 Ford F-250 or F-350 at the 12800 block of SW 248 Street, according to Miami-Dade police.

After hitting Thomas, the truck drove east. The driver did not stop to help Thomas or call the police.

Anyone with information on the incident or the driver may call Miami-Dade Police Traffic Homicide Detective J. Mesa at 305-471-2425. If you wish to remain anonymous, then call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

If tips lead to the arrest of the driver, the tipster may be eligible for a reward up to $3,000.

Mendez, Angelica M.