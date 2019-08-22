Teen intentionally rams car into 4 people, pinning two, including her friend, cops say

Jacqueline Hernandez, 18, hit four people with her car, sending two to the hospital, after an argument in Homestead on Wednesday, Miami-Dade police said. Miami-Dade Police Department

The 18-year-old wasn’t happy when she saw the Volkswagen Jetta cruising by her Homestead home.

Jacqueline Hernandez had “past issues” with at least one person in the car.

So, she got in her own car with a friend and followed.

What would happen next would send two people to the hospital — one of whom had a severe spinal injury — and land Hernandez in cuffs.

Police say when Hernandez spotted the Jetta, she stopped her car in front of it. Her friend, identified by police as Ronaldo Mezza, got out of the car. So did the people in the Jetta.

Mezza began fighting with two males who had come out of the car, police said.

Meanwhile, according to an arrest report, Hernandez accelerated and reversed into a female victim, who “was thrown over the hood.”

“The defendant then intentionally accelerated her vehicle and drove into the two male victims along with Mr. Mezza, pinning Mr. Mezza and one of the male victims under her vehicle,” an officer wrote.

Hernandez’s friend, Mezza, was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition with a severe spinal injury, police said.

Another victim suffered several wrist and elbow fractures, and was taken to Homestead Hospital.

Hernandez was arrested and charged with four counts of attempted second-degree murder and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Police said Hernandez told them “that she was just trying to bump the victims with her bumper, not kill them.”

She remains in a Miami-Dade County jail on a $100,000 bond.