Miami-Dade firefighters rescue worker trapped 30-feet in the air

Firefighters came to the rescue of a man stuck in a bucket 30-feet in the air Saturday afternoon.

At about 1:30 p.m., Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to a call about a person stuck in the bucket of a boom truck at 31st Street and Northeast 41st Place in Homestead, fire rescue said.

When firefighters arrived, the boom was extended about 30 feet in the air.

Two firefighters got into a bucket on one of the fire trucks and went up to save the man.

He was safely removed the broken bucket with no injuries.




