Crash involving rescue truck sends 6 to the hospital, including 3 paramedics and a child

A crash involving a Miami-Dade rescue truck Thursday morning sent six people to area hospitals, including three paramedics and a child who was critically injured.

The wreck happened about 9 a.m. at Southwest 216th Street and West Frontage Road.

It was not clear if the rescue truck had on its lights and siren.

According to the department, a child was rushed by air as a trauma alert to a pediatric trauma center. An adult was also taken to a trauma center as a trauma alert.





Four more patients were taken to the closest hospital by two other rescue trucks. Three of those patients were from Rescue 34, the department said.





Rescue 34 is based in Cutler Bay.