One bicyclist is dead in a hit-and-run, FHP says. A driver is in custody

A cyclist crossing U.S. 1 in the Naranja area of South Miami-Dade was killed by a southbound hit-and-run driver overnight Thursday, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

FHP also said they have the driver, 33-year-old Nelson Rodriguez, in custody after Miami-Dade police stopped him around Southwest 296th Street.

The cyclist died on the street after the 3:31 a.m. crash. His name is being withheld while his family is notified.

This developing story will be updated as more information is available.



