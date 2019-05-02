Homestead High student kicked cop in the face, video shows

Video shows cop kicked in the head by a high school student A video posted on social media on May 2, 2019 showed a cop being kicked in the head by a student at Homestead High School. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A video posted on social media on May 2, 2019 showed a cop being kicked in the head by a student at Homestead High School.

An 18-year-old Homestead High School student was arrested Thursday after police say she kicked a Miami-Dade Public Schools police officer in the face as he tried to break up a cafeteria fight.

The blow, which left the officer with a split lip and abrasions, was caught on cellphone video, which was posted Thursday by @onlyindade on Instagram.

The video shows an officer holding a girl down, as another girl tries to get him off of her.

Shardae Pittman, who was charged with battery on a law enforcement officer and interfering at an educational institution, was being held Thursday night in Miami Dade’s Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on a $5,500 bond.

“The defendant knowingly disrupted the function of the school by engaging with the victim as he was attempting to separate the fight as well as the defendant drawing a large crowd which resulted in school administration leaving their post to assist with the incident,” an officer wrote in her arrest report.

Miami-Dade Schools Police Chief Edwin Lopez said it all started with two female students getting into a fight around 11 a.m. at Homestead Senior High, 2351 SE 12th Ave.

The school police officer intervened.

Lopez said the 17-year-old student seen on the ground, restrained by the officer, was involved in the fight. Lopez said another 18-year-old female student who contributed to the melee, began to knee and kick the officer. She was not involved in the original fight, police said.

It is not clear what led to the original fight or why the student who appeared to knee and kick the officer got involved.

“We have zero tolerance for any intentional, physical aggression for our officers,” he said. “The officer who was attacked by the 18-year-old student utilized an incredible amount of restraint and composure. The student’s actions were deplorable and she has been arrested.”

Lopez said the 17-year-old student seen on the floor was also arrested and charged with resisting arrest with violence.

“It has been a shame that when the officer was attempting to break up a fight and keep the learning environment safe for students, this adult student acted in a cowardly way instead of falling in line with the core values that this great district operates under,” he said.

In a statement, Miami-Dade County school district spokeswoman Daisy Gonzalez-Diego said students will be disciplined according to the Code of Student Conduct “up to, and including, expulsion.”

“Any behavior that endangers the well-being of students and staff at Miami-Dade County Public Schools will not be tolerated, will be handled swiftly, and result in severe consequences,” she said. “When that behavior involves battery on a police officer, as it did today, offenders will be arrested and prosecuted to the full extent of the law.”