Homestead - South Dade

‘Cooking-related incident’ means fire rescue must fly one of their own to trauma center

By David J. Neal and

Carli Teproff

March 18, 2019 04:01 PM

At least two homes were evacuated mainly due to the heavy smoke in the area from the brush fire.
At least two homes were evacuated mainly due to the heavy smoke in the area from the brush fire. Miami Herald File
At least two homes were evacuated mainly due to the heavy smoke in the area from the brush fire. Miami Herald File

A Miami-Dade firefighter was flown from a Homestead fire station to a trauma center Monday after a “cooking-related incident,” Miami-Dade Fire said.

The unidentified firefighter, who was cooking at the station, was taken by helicopter to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, according to the department.

In a statement released Monday afternoon, the department said “one of our firefighters was injured while performing a daily duty at the station involving cooking.”

“Due to the type of injury sustained, the firefighter was airlifted to a trauma center,” the department said. “The firefighter is doing well and expected to make a full recovery.”

Related stories from Miami Herald

Carli Teproff

Carli Teproff grew up in Northeast Miami-Dade and graduated from Florida International University in 2003. She became a full-time reporter for the Miami Herald in 2005 and now covers breaking news.

David J. Neal

Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.

  Comments  