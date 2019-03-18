‘Cooking-related incident’ means fire rescue must fly one of their own to trauma center

A Miami-Dade firefighter was flown from a Homestead fire station to a trauma center Monday after a “cooking-related incident,” Miami-Dade Fire said.
The unidentified firefighter, who was cooking at the station, was taken by helicopter to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, according to the department.
In a statement released Monday afternoon, the department said “one of our firefighters was injured while performing a daily duty at the station involving cooking.”
“Due to the type of injury sustained, the firefighter was airlifted to a trauma center,” the department said. “The firefighter is doing well and expected to make a full recovery.”
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald
#ReadLocal
Comments