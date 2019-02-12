Police arrest, use stun gun on student after fight at Homestead Senior High

Miami-Dade Police used a stun gun to arrest a high school student accused of participating in a brawl at Homestead Senior High and resisting arrest Tuesday afternoon.
Five other students were reportedly issued civil citations, according to WPLG Local 10.
Police responded to the school, 2351 SE 12th Ave., and witnessed “over one hundred students engaged in a large scale fight” outside the school’s cafeteria, according to an arrest affidavit.
After giving verbal commands to stop fighting, an officer approached a female student involved in the fight and pulled her to the ground. The incident was filmed and posted online. Police said the student, whose name was not released because she is a minor, resisted arrest.
The officer used a stun gun to subdue the student before arresting her on charges of resisting arrest without violence and interfering with an educational institution by fighting in school. She was taken to the county’s Juvenile Assessment Center after being evaluated at Jackson South Medical Center, police said.
Police issued the following statement: “A safe and secure environment for our youth is a primary concern of the Miami-Dade Police Department. After responding to an emergency request for back-up from Miami- Dade Schools Police, the female in the video was being taken into custody by our officer for fighting. She has been arrested and charged with Interference with an Educational Institution and Resisting an Officer Without Violence. Supervisory personnel are aware of the video and are reviewing the incident to ensure compliance with our policies and procedures.”
