Miami-Dade Fire Rescue airlifted a construction worker to Jackson South Medical Center in Kendall after a crane fell over in Homestead Thursday morning, Nov. 1.

Crane topples and injures worker in Homestead

By David Goodhue

dgoodhue@flkeysnews.com

November 01, 2018 01:06 PM

A construction worker in Homestead was airlifted to an area hospital after a crane toppled over Thursday morning.

The incident happened shortly before 11 a.m. at Northeast 8th Street and 15th Avenue, said Lt. Kirsten Miller, a spokeswoman for Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

The worker, who has not been named, was flown to Jackson South Medical Center in Kendall. His condition was not immediately known.

The 50-foot crane crashing caused a small gas leak that was “easily contained and cleaned up,” MIller said.

County fire-rescue sent six units to the scene.

