Crane topples and injures worker in Homestead

A construction worker in Homestead was airlifted to an area hospital after a crane toppled over Thursday morning.
The incident happened shortly before 11 a.m. at Northeast 8th Street and 15th Avenue, said Lt. Kirsten Miller, a spokeswoman for Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.
The worker, who has not been named, was flown to Jackson South Medical Center in Kendall. His condition was not immediately known.
The 50-foot crane crashing caused a small gas leak that was “easily contained and cleaned up,” MIller said.
County fire-rescue sent six units to the scene.
