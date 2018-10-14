A tired dog was found struggling in a canal. Video shows firefighters coming to its aid.

MDFR rescues dog from canal

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, recused a dog from a local canal at SW 232 St and 97 Ave. The dog tugged on the heart of one of the firefighters who rescued it. He will taking the dog to nurse it back to health and try and find it's owner.
By Carli Teproff

October 14, 2018 08:29 PM

A call came in Sunday reporting a tired dog in a Southwest Miami-Dade canal.

When Miami-Fire Rescue got to the canal at Southwest 232 Street and 97th Avenue they found what appeared to be a Rottweiler-mix struggling to stay afloat.

“They quickly went in and pulled the tired dog out,” said Lt. Kirsten Miller, a spokeswoman for the department.

Video of the rescue shows three firefighters in the water, getting the dog to shore.

The dog is then placed on a yellow tarp.

The department said the dog’s rescuer “will be taking the dog to nurse it back to health and try and find it’s owner.”

