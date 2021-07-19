Miami Herald Logo
Miami com Logo
FL Keys News Logo
El Nuevo Herald Logo

Hialeah

Police are at a Hialeah strip club investigating an incident involving a red Mercedes

An investigation is underway at a Hialeah strip club Monday morning.
An investigation is underway at a Hialeah strip club Monday morning.

Police are investigating at a Hialeah strip club Monday morning.

The investigation involves a red Mercedes-Benz with a broken back window parked in the lot of Bellas Cabaret, 885 SE 14th St. The driver side door is open. Crime tape surrounds the area.

While police haven’t said what happened, the incident left a 24-year-old woman injured. She was treated for a cut on her head and didn’t want to to be taken to the hospital, according to Hialeah Fire Rescue.

Hialeah police did not immediately respond to the Miami Herald’s request for more information.

This bulletin will be updated.

Profile Image of Michelle Marchante
Michelle Marchante
There’s never a dull moment in Florida — and Michelle covers it as a Real Time/Breaking News Reporter for the Miami Herald. She graduated with honors from Florida International University, where she served as the editor-in-chief of Student Media PantherNOW. Previously, she worked as a news writer at WSVN Channel 7 and was a 2020-2021 Poynter-Koch Media & Journalism fellow.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service