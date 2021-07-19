Police are at a Hialeah strip club investigating an incident involving a red Mercedes

An investigation is underway at a Hialeah strip club Monday morning.

The investigation involves a red Mercedes-Benz with a broken back window parked in the lot of Bellas Cabaret, 885 SE 14th St. The driver side door is open. Crime tape surrounds the area.

While police haven’t said what happened, the incident left a 24-year-old woman injured. She was treated for a cut on her head and didn’t want to to be taken to the hospital, according to Hialeah Fire Rescue.

Hialeah police did not immediately respond to the Miami Herald’s request for more information.

