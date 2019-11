A woman was airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center after a Tuesday morning shooting at a strip mall, Hialeah police say.

Cops put the address at 850 E. 41st St., the address for La Catalana Bakery in the East 41st St. Plaza strip mall. Next door to the bakery: Sedano’s Supermarket.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

