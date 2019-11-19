Based on early results, here’s who’s running ahead in Hialeah City Council races

Voters cast ballots in the Hialeah municipal election on Tuesday, Nov. 5. Miami Herald

One candidate endorsed by Hialeah Mayor Carlos Hernández was losing as the first votes were counted in Tuesday’s runoff election, but a second member of his slate was winning.

With early voting, vote-by-mail and a small number of Election Day ballots counted, Jesus Tundidor was ahead of Luis González, a former city councilman who was endorsed by Hernández, by a margin of almost two-to-one in the Group II race.

Jackie García-Roves, who was endorsed by Hernández, had a lead of more than 12 percentage points in the Group III race over Milagros “Milly” Herrera, a community activist.

The candidates were in a runoff for the two seats after no one won more than 50% of the vote in the Nov. 5 election. But the voting whittled the field down to two candidates per seat for the runoff.

Thirteen candidates were running for four seats on the Hialeah City Council two weeks ago. Two new City Council members were elected after the primary election: Mónica Pérez, an elementary school teacher with no political experience, and Oscar De la Rosa, the stepson of Miami-Dade County Commissioner Esteban Bovo.

De la Rosa, who had the mayor’s endorsement, beat Mike Horgan.

Lourdes Lozano, who was endorsed by Hernández and was the only incumbent on the Hialeah ballot, lost to Pérez.