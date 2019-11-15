‘We do not cover up’: Hialeah chief defends handling of cop accused of sex abuse

Hialeah Police Department Chief Sergio Velázquez on Friday defended his decision to reinstate Sgt. Jesús “Jesse” Menocal Jr. to the force in 2016, after a Miami Herald investigation revealed that four women and girls had accused the decorated patrol officer and SWAT team member of sexual abuse in 2015, leading him to be placed on administrative assignment.

Velázquez, who criticized the Herald’s reporting as “misinformation,” said Menocal was ruled fit for duty after the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office told the chief he would not be charged in mid-2016. Velázquez refused to discuss an ongoing FBI investigation into Menocal that he says began at that point — or address why Menocal would be allowed to patrol city streets while federal authorities were still investigating allegations of sexual misconduct against him.

The chief also did not address why Menocal was placed on desk duty earlier this year well after the FBI had begun its investigation.

“I understand the allegations are serious allegations and we take them as serious allegations,” Velazquez said at a news conference Friday at Hialeah Police Department headquarters. “Police officers are to be held to a high standard and we will continue to hold them to a high standard.”

One alleged victim, just 14 years old, said Menocal forced her to perform oral sex. An adult woman said he handcuffed and sexually violated her in his police truck. Two other accusers, one a minor, also made allegations that the officer had stopped them and pressured them for sex.

Menocal was found to have brought eight additional women and girls into a Hialeah police station without filing any reports, a violation of departmental procedure.

Menocal, 31, has denied the allegations of sexual battery and misconduct, which were brought to the attention of Hialeah police in June 2015.

“I want the public to know: We do not cover up for officers,” Velázquez said Friday.

The veteran officer is now under investigation by federal authorities who are building a criminal civil rights case against him. Velázquez has said he will not discipline Menocal until the FBI investigation is complete, even though he had the power to impose punishment after sustaining an internal affairs complaint against the veteran cop on Sept. 14, 2016.

Policing experts interviewed by the Herald were stunned that Velázquez allowed Menocal to return from paid leave to police work before the internal affairs investigation was complete. He received a raise and was moved back onto the SWAT team, police records show. By July 2016, he was performing traffic stops, according to the records. But it wasn’t until a month later that the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office declined to file charges of sexual battery, false imprisonment and unlawful compensation, citing concerns about whether the victims’ would sway a jury.

The FBI and U.S. Attorney’s Office in Miami began investigating Menocal after state prosecutors decided not to file charges.

The scandal plays out in the midst of a runoff election where two candidates strongly endorsed by Mayor Carlos Hernández will be running for two seats on the City Council. The incumbent of the race, also endorsed by Hernández, lost and another performed poorly in the primary.

In a brief phone interview prior to the Herald’s report, Hernández declined to say much about the case playing out in his city. Hernández is the city’s mayor and oversees the day-to-day functions of city departments, including appointing and overseeing all department heads and city employees.

Jesús ‘Jesse’ Menocal Jr. posted this photo of himself on a social media site with the caption: ‘Character: It’s what you do when people aren’t watching. It’s how you act when you are hidden from public view.’

“There’s a criminal investigation and I have to be very careful because I don’t want to say anything to jeopardize a criminal investigation,” he said.

The investigation also comes to light as critics of Hernández — two losing City Council candidates — launch a campaign to collect more than 5,000 signatures requesting a recall vote against the mayor. The request for a referendum accuses Hernández of “abuse of power and mismanagement.”

Julio Martinez, a former Hialeah mayor who is the driving force behind the recall, said residents are questioning if the police department under Hernández’s leadership is keeping them safe.

“If we can’t trust the police,” Martinez said, “who are we going to trust?”

Oscar De la Rosa, a new City Council member, said he wants to get to the bottom of the situation.

“That kind of behavior is intolerable,” he said. “This kind of behavior will not be expected. It’s not a proper representation of our city, our morals and our organization.”

Hialeah council members Vivian Casáls-Muñoz, José Caragol, Katharine Cue-Fuente, Paul Hernandez and Carl Zogby, a former spokesman for Hialeah police, did not respond to requests for comment.

Council member Monica Perez said she would follow up on the Menocal case. “I don’t know the details of this, but if he’s guilty this is something we should take very seriously,” she said.