Elections miscount? Some candidates in Hialeah think there might have been

Voters cast ballots in the Hialeah municipal election shortly after the polls opened Tuesday morning. Miami Herald

Some Hialeah candidates are questioning the results of Tuesday’s election, showing screenshots and other reports with conflicting numbers and different winners and losers.

The Miami-Dade County Department of Elections said results it reported Tuesday night are accurate. Conflicting numbers were the result of a technical malfunction and are not correction, a spokeswoman said.

Photos from the candidates show there would have been significant changes in several races in Groups 2, 3 and 4 if the alternate numbers were correct.

Thirteen candidates were running for four seats on the council.

The races for two seats in Group 2 and Group 3 are headed to a runoff on Nov. 19. No candidate received more than 50% of the vote. Both of these seats had at least four candidates.

However, while the count from the elections department shows that Luis González, a former city council member, and Jesus Tundidor, the former vice chair of the city’s zoning and planning board, won spots in a runoff vote for the Group 2 seat Nov. 19, the screenshots and reports show the top two vote-getters as Angelica Pacheco and Salvador Blanco. Pacheco and Blanco were both knocked out of the running, according to elections department numbers.

Results from the screenshot show Jackie Garcia-Roves, a candidate supported by Mayor Carlos Hernández, winning the Group 3 seat with 53%. But elections department results show Garcia-Roves in a runoff with Milagros “Milly” Herrera.

On election night, county results show Oscar De la Rosa defeated teacher Michael Anthony Horgan for the Group 4 seat, which had only two candidates. But a downloaded report shows de la Rosa losing to Horgan.

Sasha Tirador, the campaign manager for Lourdes Lozano, the only incumbent who lost on Tuesday; González; Garcia-Roves and De la Rosa, will host a press conference at 11 a.m. with Hernández and the campaign’s election law attorney.

Tirador said she wants a “satisfactory answer” as to who actually won the election with proof.

“We are a year away from the presidential election,” Tirador said. “Do we want Miami-Dade County to be the laughingstock of the world again?”

Suzy Trutie, Miami-Dade’s deputy supervisor of elections, said the variances were from a sorting function on the election department’s website that was not working properly. She said that in order to avoid confusion, the department disabled the function.

“The results have never been compromised,” Trutie said. “They’ve always been accurate.”