Woman airlifted to hospital after school-bus related crash in Hialeah, fire-rescue says

A woman was ejected from her SUV after crashing with a school bus in Hialeah, according to fire-rescue.

The crash reportedly happened with the private school bus in the 4200 block of East Fifth Avenue on Tuesday afternoon.

An aerial view of the crash recorded by Miami Herald news partner CBS4 shows a yellow school bus on the sidewalk with heavy front-end damage, the woman’s SUV in the middle of the road. A crowd of parents and students can be seen near the bus.

The 49-year-old woman was airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center in serious condition, said a spokesman for Hialeah fire-rescue.

A student on the bus was treated at the crash scene for minor injuries.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools said it was not one of their contracted buses.

No other information was immediately available.