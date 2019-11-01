16-year-old teen from Hialeah went missing on Halloween. Cops need you to help find her

Police are asking you to help find a Hialeah teenager who they say went missing on Halloween after having an argument with her mother and is at risk of hurting herself.

Daymi Diaz Garcia, 16, told her mother in a text message Thursday that she “was going to cause harm to herself,” according to the Hialeah Police Department.

Her mother then called 911.

Garcia is 5’3, 128 pounds and has dark brown hair and brown eyes. She is known to suffer from depression, according to police.

She was last seen wearing black sweatpants and a black shirt with the Punisher skull logo.

Anyone who knows where Garcia is should contact police at 305-687-2525.