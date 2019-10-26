Woman killed in hit-and-run crash in Hialeah, police say

Hialeah Police officers are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a woman dead Friday night.

She was struck at the intersection of West 12th Avenue and 35th Street.

The victim, who hasn’t been identified, was airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center, where she died.

“We are still in the preliminary stages of the investigation,” said Hialeah Police spokesman Lt. Eddie Rodriguez.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW