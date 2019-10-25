Hialeah

A large crane fell on a Hialeah warehouse. No injuries reported

A large yellow crane toppled over Friday afternoon and landed on a Hialeah warehouse, the city’s fire department confirmed.

Pictures from news helicopters show the crane leaning on the building, leaving a huge indent in the roof.

No injuries were reported, according to David Rodriguez, a spokesman for the fire department.

A call came in reporting a crane collapse around 1 p.m. at 1660 West 33rd St.

The city’s building official was responding to check on the structure.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crane to tip.

Profile Image of Carli Teproff
Carli Teproff
Carli Teproff grew up in Northeast Miami-Dade and graduated from Florida International University in 2003. She became a full-time reporter for the Miami Herald in 2005 and now covers breaking news.
