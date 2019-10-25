A large crane fell on a Hialeah warehouse. No injuries reported

A large yellow crane toppled over Friday afternoon and landed on a Hialeah warehouse, the city’s fire department confirmed.

Pictures from news helicopters show the crane leaning on the building, leaving a huge indent in the roof.

No injuries were reported, according to David Rodriguez, a spokesman for the fire department.

A call came in reporting a crane collapse around 1 p.m. at 1660 West 33rd St.

The city’s building official was responding to check on the structure.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crane to tip.