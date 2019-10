SHARE COPY LINK

Hialeah police were investigating a ‘domestic-related’ murder suicide Saturday, according to the department.

The incident happened in the 2700 block of West Okeechobee Road.

Police said the “preliminary findings” led detectives to “believe that the male shot the female before taking his own life.”

No other information was immediately available.

