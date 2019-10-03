Hialeah
Hialeah construction worker electrocuted on the job
A Hialeah construction worker was electrocuted while on the job Thursday afternoon.
Just before noon, Hialeah Fire Rescue received a call of an electrocution incident at a construction site on Palm Avenue and 42nd Street.
Fire Rescue District Chief David Rodriguez said that the construction worker, who was in his 40s, came in contact with a power line while working and was electrocuted.
The man died at the scene.
This developing story will be updated when more information is available.
