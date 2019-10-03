Hialeah

Hialeah construction worker electrocuted on the job

A Hialeah construction worker was electrocuted while on the job Thursday afternoon.

Just before noon, Hialeah Fire Rescue received a call of an electrocution incident at a construction site on Palm Avenue and 42nd Street.

Fire Rescue District Chief David Rodriguez said that the construction worker, who was in his 40s, came in contact with a power line while working and was electrocuted.

The man died at the scene.

This developing story will be updated when more information is available.

Profile Image of Devoun Cetoute
Devoun Cetoute
Miami Herald Real Time Reporter Devoun Cetoute covers breaking news, Florida theme parks and general assignment. He attends the University of Florida and grew up in Miami. Theme parks are on his mind in and out of the office.
