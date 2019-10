SHARE COPY LINK

An off-duty Miami police officer riding a motorcycle was hurt Tuesday night in a crash with an SUV in Hialeah, authorities say.

The accident happened at West 28th Avenue and 71st Street.

The unidentified officer was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Miami police said Tuesday night that officer was expected to be OK.

No other information was immediately available.