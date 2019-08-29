New library in Hialeah Gardens will help kids, while dining hall will be for older set

The future site of the new Hialeah Gardens Branch Library of the Miami-Dade Public Library System, expected to be completed in 2020, on Tuesday August 27, 2019. pportal@miamiherald.com

The Hialeah Gardens City Council began constructing a $5 million library this week.

The building, which will be designed and constructed by State Contracting & Engineering Corp. and Silva Architects, will offer free wifi and grant users access to e-books from their cellphones or laptops, said Yioset de la Cruz, the city’s mayor. The library will be part of the Miami-Dade library system.

“Our community will have cutting-edge technology at its disposal with this new and modern library,” he said. “We started this project more than 10 years ago with Commissioner José ‘Pepe’ Díaz. We planned the construction because the one we had at that time was very small.”

Diaz sponsored the resolution for the funding, which was approved by the Miami-Dade County Commission last month. The library is set to be completed by the end of 2020.

Both Díaz and de la Cruz picked Westland Park because of the high concentration of children in the area. The new library will have several classrooms so students can receive tutoring there, as well as an auditorium to set up plays, the mayor said.

Hialeah Gardens also has another public building in the works: a dining room for low-income elderly people.

De la Cruz said they will demolish the current dining room, located next to the town hall headquarters, to make way for the new one. If all goes according to plan, the city will break ground in early 2020.

”These works are very useful for two vulnerable groups in our community: the children and the elderly,” de la Cruz said.