In Hialeah, police suspect a man killed himself after trying to murder his wife

On July 4, 2019, Hialeah police said they suspected a man found dead at his home had killed himself after attempting to kill his wife. Miami Herald File

Hialeah police say that a man found dead in his home killed himself after trying to murder his wife Thursday.

Investigators released no information beyond a sparse recap of the alleged crime and suicide. Hialeah Police said in a release issued on the Fourth of July that “preliminary findings” led investigators to believe that the unidentified man “attempted to murder his wife before committing suicide.” They were found at home in the 1000 block of East 20th Street in Hialeah.

The woman, also unidentified, was airlifted to the Jackson Ryder Trauma center in critical condition.