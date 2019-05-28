Boil-water order issued in Hialeah over contamination issue

A precautionary boil water order has been issued for some Hialeah residents because of a water main break Tuesday.

The order advises residents in this area to boil their water:

North - West 38th Street

South - West 35th Street

East - West 2nd Avenue

West - 4th Avenue

Repairs are underway and the precautionary order will stay in effect until bacteria samples show that the water is clear of possible contamination.

To be cautious, the Department of Public works says that all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth and washing dishes should be boiled for about a minute.

Anyone with questions should call the Hialeah Department of Public Works at 305-556-3800.



