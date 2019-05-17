Man injured after shooting at Hialeah strip mall. No suspects have been identified

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Hialeah Police are investigating a shooting that injured one man Friday.

Police did not disclose much about the shooting except that it occurred at 5484 W. 16th Ave., home to El Palacio De Los Frijoles, and that no suspects had been identified.

“There is no other information available for release at this time,” Hialeah Police spokesman Lt. Eddie Rodriguez said in a press release.





