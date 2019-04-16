Bore Rite, a Pembroke Pines contractor, bored very wrong Tuesday morning and hit a 54-inch water main in Hialeah, shutting down an intersection and lowering water pressure in the area for several days.

Drivers should avoid West 29th Street and Red Road (West Fourth Avenue in Hialeah street numbering) and the surrounding area.

Hialeah police said the repair time estimate is two weeks. Miami-Dade Water and Sewer said “multiple days,” and “residents near the site, as well as in the northern portion of Miami-Dade County may notice lower than normal water pressure during this time.”

Though Water and Sewer will punch up the pressure from the Hialeah Water Treatment Plant, it still asks residents in North Miami-Dade to cut back on using water during early morning and evening heavy use periods.

“We are currently in the process of verifying if this independent contractor, who was not working for the City of Hialeah, had the proper permits for boring,” Hialeah police Lt. Edward Rodriguez said.

The company’s state registry says Hialeah resident Jesus Cruz registered Bore Rite with Florida in 2014 and remains its manager and director.