Reminder from center for missing kids: Hialeah girl, now 16, still missing a year later

Nobody has seen Marrac Weeks since the then-15-year-old disappeared from Hialeah on March 25, 2018.
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children sent out a reminder Monday.
NCMEC says Marrac may still be in Hialeah or could be in Miami Gardens with an adult male. She’s 5-foot-6, around 180 pounds with light brown hair and blue eyes.
Anyone who knows anything about where Marrac is or was should call 911, NCMEC at 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST) or Hialeah police at 305-687-2525.
