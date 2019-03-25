Hialeah

Reminder from center for missing kids: Hialeah girl, now 16, still missing a year later

By David J. Neal

March 25, 2019 11:36 AM

Marrac Weeks
Marrac Weeks
Marrac Weeks

Nobody has seen Marrac Weeks since the then-15-year-old disappeared from Hialeah on March 25, 2018.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children sent out a reminder Monday.

NCMEC says Marrac may still be in Hialeah or could be in Miami Gardens with an adult male. She’s 5-foot-6, around 180 pounds with light brown hair and blue eyes.

Marrac Weeks
Marrac Weeks
National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

Anyone who knows anything about where Marrac is or was should call 911, NCMEC at 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST) or Hialeah police at 305-687-2525.

David J. Neal

Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.

