Hialeah

Two students treated for minor injuries, released to parents after school bus crash

By Martin Vassolo

March 08, 2019 07:24 PM

Two students were injured Friday evening when their school bus crashed into a building in Hialeah.

Twelve students were on board the bus when it hit a column just before 5 p.m. at 150 E. First Ave., according to Hialeah Fire Department spokesman Capt. David Rodriguez. The two students were treated for minor injuries and released to their parents at the scene of the crash.

Police are investigating what caused the crash. Rodriguez said another vehicle may have been involved.

