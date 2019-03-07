Instead of training the Siberian husky, he choked her and slammed her down, cops say

Instead of training his neighbor’s 1-year-old Siberian husky, Victor Suero grabbed her by the collar, choked her twice and slammed her against the ground, Hialeah police say.
On Thursday, police said they arrested Suero and charged him with two counts of animal cruelty stemming from the Feb. 15 incident, which was caught on video. Suero, 31, was being held Thursday night in Miami-Dade’s Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on a $5,000 bond, records show.
According to police, Suero took the 1-year-old Winter and his own Siberian husky, Han, out for a lesson when he “became upset with Winter.”
The graphic video showed Suero leaning over, grabbing the dog’s collar and eventually taking off the leash. Shortly after, he grabbed the dog’s collar by one hand, lifted her above his head and threw her on the grass.
Police said the dog was left “motionless and whining in pain.”
Winter, police said, recovered from her injuries and was reunited with her owner.
Suero’s dog was put in the care of Miami-Dade Animal Services.
