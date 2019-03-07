Hialeah

Instead of training the Siberian husky, he choked her and slammed her down, cops say

By Carli Teproff

March 07, 2019 11:55 PM

Victor Suero was arrested and charged with two counts of animal cruelty after Hialeah police say he choked a 1-year-old Siberian Husky, Feb. 15, 2019.
Instead of training his neighbor’s 1-year-old Siberian husky, Victor Suero grabbed her by the collar, choked her twice and slammed her against the ground, Hialeah police say.

On Thursday, police said they arrested Suero and charged him with two counts of animal cruelty stemming from the Feb. 15 incident, which was caught on video. Suero, 31, was being held Thursday night in Miami-Dade’s Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on a $5,000 bond, records show.

According to police, Suero took the 1-year-old Winter and his own Siberian husky, Han, out for a lesson when he “became upset with Winter.”

The graphic video showed Suero leaning over, grabbing the dog’s collar and eventually taking off the leash. Shortly after, he grabbed the dog’s collar by one hand, lifted her above his head and threw her on the grass.

Victor Suero
Miami-Dade Corrections

Police said the dog was left “motionless and whining in pain.”

Winter, police said, recovered from her injuries and was reunited with her owner.

Suero’s dog was put in the care of Miami-Dade Animal Services.

