A Hialeah driver hit an officer and a cruiser. He’s targeted police twice before, cops say

By Martin Vassolo

March 02, 2019 04:37 PM

Police are searching for a Hialeah man accused of hitting an officer with his car and nearly striking nearby pedestrians on Friday. And it isn’t the first time, they say.

Mario Ramon Echemendia, 51, is wanted in connection to three separate instances of attempting to run over officers in Hialeah and driving away. He faces charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, reckless driving, fleeing and eluding, and criminal mischief. He is also wanted in similar incidents elsewhere in Miami-Dade County.

Echemendia was arrested in January on unrelated cocaine trafficking charges but released after posting bond, police said.

He was confronted on Friday by Hialeah Police officers responding to a suspicious car at Ocean Bank, 1801 West Fourth Ave. Echemendia struck an officer and a police cruiser with his car before driving away, nearly hitting nearby pedestrians as he drove on sidewalks, police said.

Police did not disclose when the other incidents occurred.

“Mr. Echemendia has shown no regard for the community, pedestrians and law enforcement and is to be considered dangerous,” said Det. Jose Torres, a spokesman for Hialeah Police, in a press release.

Police asked that anyone with information on Echemendia’s location contact Hialeah police at 305-687-2525 or, if the tipster wishes to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

