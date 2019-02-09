A fuel tanker hit and killed a pedestrian on the Palmetto early Saturday morning

A pedestrian on the Palmetto was run over by a semi and several vehicles early Saturday morning, according to news alerts.
Florida Highway Patrol responded to the scene of the fatal crash on the northbound lanes of the State Road 826 in Hialeah near Northwest 122nd Street.
For about five hours, all northbound lanes were blocked and drivers were directed onto Interstate 75. Lanes reopened around 7:30 a.m.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald
#ReadLocal
According to a report from WSVN 7, FHP said a fuel tanker truck hit the pedestrian, who died on the scene. One of at least five vehicles involved in the crash may have hit the person, who has not been named.
Comments