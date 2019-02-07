She wore a medical mask to cover her face — then she robbed a bank, FBI says

Wearing an animal print shirt, a medical mask and fabric wrapped around her head like turban, the woman walked into a Hialeah TD Bank branch Thursday morning and demanded money from an employee, according to the FBI.
She left with an undisclosed amount of money.
A few hours after the heist, the FBI released photos of the woman who investigators say robbed that branch at 801 W. 49th St. at 8:45 a.m. Thursday.
While there were customers in the bank at the time of the robbery, no one was injured, according to the FBI.
Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at 754-703-2000 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).
