To teach son a ‘lesson,’ she leaves him inside a U-Haul truck in Hialeah, boy tells cops

Amy Lyn Simmons says she left her young son in a U-Haul truck with a pillow and blanket because the family was moving and she didn’t want to pay additional fees by putting more miles on the truck.
The son said he was put in the U-Haul because his mother’s new boyfriend said he argues with his younger brother too much and his mother said, “you need to learn your lesson.”
Simmons, of Coconut Creek, was charged with child neglect with no great bodily harm on Friday. She was released and has a hearing in Miami-Dade Court on Feb. 22.
A man who was unloading a truck Thursday at the Public Storage at 7850 W. Fourth Ave. in Hialeah saw the boy, whose age was not released by police, “walking aimlessly in the parking lot,” WPLG Local 10 reported.
The man soon bought the boy some food at a nearby Wendy’s where the child told him why he was put into the U-Haul alone.
That’s when police were called and Simmons, a medical assistant, was called and arrested, NBC6 reported.
The Florida Department of Children & Families is investigating.
