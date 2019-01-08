Hialeah

Police investigating possible murder-suicide in Hialeah

By Carli Teproff

January 08, 2019 06:17 PM

Hialeah Police investigating a possible murder-suicide

Hialeah Police detectives conduct a death investigation on Jan. 8, 2019. It appears to be the result of a murder-suicide.
By
Up Next
Hialeah Police detectives conduct a death investigation on Jan. 8, 2019. It appears to be the result of a murder-suicide.
By

Hialeah police are investigating after two bodies were found at an apartment complex Tuesday morning.

Police say it appeared to be a murder-suicide.

Officers blocked off the area surrounding 441 East 23rd St. for the investigation.

A neighbor told WPLG Local 10 that he heard two or three shots and then saw police.

“They always fighting and complaining,” Orestes Garcia told the station. “He’s got a gun and he was always playing with the gun, and he didn’t respect the gun.”

Carli Teproff

Carli Teproff grew up in Northeast Miami-Dade and graduated from Florida International University in 2003. She became a full-time reporter for the Miami Herald in 2005 and now covers breaking news.

  Comments  