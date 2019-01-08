Police investigating possible murder-suicide in Hialeah

Hialeah police are investigating after two bodies were found at an apartment complex Tuesday morning.
Police say it appeared to be a murder-suicide.
Officers blocked off the area surrounding 441 East 23rd St. for the investigation.
A neighbor told WPLG Local 10 that he heard two or three shots and then saw police.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
“They always fighting and complaining,” Orestes Garcia told the station. “He’s got a gun and he was always playing with the gun, and he didn’t respect the gun.”
Comments