A man has climbed to the top of a cellphone tower in Hialeah. His motives are unclear

A scary situation Friday morning.
An as yet unidentified man has climbed to the top of a cellphone tower in Hialeah. The situation is playing out on a Facebook Live from WSVN-TV, as well as other local media outlets.
Wearing a T-shirt and slacks, the individual is carrying something that looks like a cellphone and was alternating between seeming calm and screaming down at people on the ground. He appears to be in no hurry to get down.
According to Local 10, the tower is located at West Palm Avenue and 45th Place. Motorists are warned to stay away from the area; traffic is heavy.
Witness Antonio Magaz told El Nuevo Herald that he was washing his clothes at David’s Coin Laundry, next to the tower, and cops won’t let him leave the area because it is blocked.
Fire rescue and cops are on the scene.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
