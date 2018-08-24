Ex-Hialeah teacher wants to ‘seize’ school with ‘200-plus armored tanks’

A former North Hialeah Elementary School teacher is on federal radar after posting several “concerning” YouTube videos. In one of them he says he wants to “seize” the school and the Miami-Dade County School Board building with armored tanks, school leaders confirmed late Friday.
David Givins said he wanted “200-plus armored tanks to seize North Hialeah Elementary and Miami-Dade County Public School Board building.”
He added amid a rant: “I am the superior teacher that will ever exist. ... Not one of you Cuban teachers who taught at North Hialeah Elementary was my equal.”
Givins worked at the school for 13 years before being fired in 2014 for “teacher certification issues,” according to the school district.
Miami-Dade County Public Schools spokeswoman Daisy Gonzalez-Diego told the Miami Herald that the school district was notified Monday by the Hialeah Police Department about Givins, “who had been posting concerning messages on social media,” and that the school had heightened its security.
“The self-identified homeless person has posted dozens of video messages about M-DCPS, the president, the military, and federal entities,” Gonzalez-Diego said in an email. “We have a full-time Hialeah Police officer stationed at that school, as well as an armed guard. Information is also being circulated through the Fusion Center, where threat related information is received, analyzed, gathered, and shared.”
Family members told school police that Givins had moved to Washington, D.C., in May and they had not seen him since. Washington, D.C., police said Givins had contacted the department in July to report a theft.
Working with Hialeah investigators are the FBI, the Miami-Dade Police Department’s Homeland Security Bureau, the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office, the U.S. Secret Service as well as the Washington, D.C., Police Department.
In the video Givins also said: “I apologize to the FBI, CIA, Department of Education, Florida Department of Education, Department of Justice for not killing people’s children.”
Parents and teachers at the school have been notified and Hialeah Police have issued a BOLO.
