Miami woman claims Lucky Money million windfall from Florida Lottery

There were two winners in the latest Florida Lucky Money game.
The big winner: Odileisy Fleites Prieto, 37, of Miami-Dade who claimed the $1 million Lucky Money jackpot from the Aug. 3, 2018, drawing.
She opted for a one-time, lump-sum payment of $714,094 from the Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.
The other winner?
The retailer.
Prieto purchased her winning ticket, using the Quick Pick option, from Gaby Grocery Discount, at 1090 E. 17th St. in Hialeah. The store gets a bonus commission of $1,000 for selling that winning ticket.
The next Lucky Money drawing is at 11:15 p.m. Aug. 7, with a $500,000 jackpot. If Prieto’s luck inspires you to play, you can check your numbers on the Lottery website, at retailers statewide, or call 850-921-7529.
