Residents in Liberty City area can go to this new center for free veterinary care

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez walks at The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals hostes a opening celebration for the new ASPCA Community Veterinary Center in Liberty City, on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019. for The Miami Herald

The first patient to visit Liberty City’s new veterinarian was a small fluffy white dog name Champ, who needed a few shots and something for an itch.

“We were able to provide him with vaccines. We did flea and tick prevention,” said Erica Unz, the vet at the newly opened ASPCA Community Veterinary Center in Liberty City. “The owner was very happy with those services.”

The basic services that Champ needed are now available for free to residents in the Liberty City area after the center opened last week. Those who live outside the area will be able to get subsidized basic and preventive care for their pets, including vaccinations, treatment for infections and other minor issues, and spay/neuter surgeries.

The facility, located at 1320 NW 62nd St. and built in partnership with Miami-Dade County Animal Services, held a ribbon-cutting Monday morning. The county and ASPCA split the $4 million cost of construction for the 7,000 square-foot clinic to offer services that County Commissioner Audrey Edmonson said are lacking in the area.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“There’s a veterinary desert here,” said Edmonson, whose district includes Liberty City.

The facility is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Pets are seen by appointment only. There won’t be overnight stays in the clinic, which is not a shelter.

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez said the ASPCA and county chose a lot just across the street from Liberty Square, the public housing complex, because of the lack of nearby services and the high number of stray animals living in the area.

“The area has a high incidence of stray animals,” Gimenez said, adding that whether a pet or stray, the area’s animals deserve easy access to basic healthcare. The clinic will be operated by the ASPCA at no cost to the county.

“We feel that everyone should have the right to own a pet, and be comforted by a pet,” he said.

Interior rooms of the new ASPCA Community Veterinary Center during The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals opening celebration in Liberty City, on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019. Alexia Fodere for The Miami Herald

Another pet-friendly amenity is set to begin construction next year. The county plans on breaking ground next year on a dog park next door to the clinic.

ASPCA president and CEO Matt Bershadker told the Miami Herald that the center’s employees include a public outreach team, which has been canvassing neighborhoods and attending community meetings for several months to discuss what people need in advance of the clinic’s opening. He said the organization wants to take a similar approach in other U.S. cities where there are communities that lack basic vet services.

“Whether it’s providing vaccinations, flea and tick medication, or minor medical care, the ASPCA Community Veterinary Center will play a vital role in preserving the loving and dependent bonds between Liberty City residents and their animals,” he said.

Alex Munoz, Director of Miami-Dade animal services, talks at The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals hostes a opening celebration for the new ASPCA Community Veterinary Center in Liberty City, on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019. Alexia Fodere for The Miami Herald

The group’s community outreach found that peopled needed essentials, such as enclosures, food and other supplies. The clinic partnered with Farm Share to provide free food and supplies through a monthly distribution program. Marlan Roberts, a community engagement manager for the ASPCA, said the organization places an emphasis on meeting residents where they are, so they can seek help for their pets without fear of judgment.

“They’re scared of going to a facility and being turned away or judged,” Roberts said.

County animal services director Alex Muñoz said the the clinic will coordinate with the county on outreach, particularly on the spay/neuter efforts. He and Gimenez said they want to see over time how the clinic can expand its services in response to the needs of the neighborhood.

“The ASPCA’s approach has been not to assume what’s needed,” Muñoz said. “They’ve done a lot of community outreach. They’ve walked. They went to meetings. They got input.”