Man at bus stop hurt when driver slams into him. The driver then took off, cops say

A 63-year-old man sitting at a bus bench in Liberty City was hurt Wednesday when a driver lost control and hit him, according to police.

Making matters worse: Police say the driver took off.

The incident happened just after 3 p.m. at Northwest Seventh Avenue and 58th Street.

Police caught up with the driver a few blocks away. He was detained and being questioned, said Michael Vega, a spokesman for the department.

The unidentified injured man was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital. The extent of his injuries was not immediately known.

Carli Teproff
Carli Teproff grew up in Northeast Miami-Dade and graduated from Florida International University in 2003. She became a full-time reporter for the Miami Herald in 2005 and now covers breaking news.
