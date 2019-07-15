7 people injured in rush hour car accident that involved a police cruiser

A Miami-Dade police cruiser was part of a four-car crash at the intersection of Northwest 71st Street and Seventh Avenue during Monday morning’s rush hour, police said.

The seven people injured in the 8:30 a.m. accident, including the officer driving the cruiser, were taken to a hospital in stable condition. Miami-Dade police traffic homicide detectives are investigating the incident’s cause — a standard procedure when the agency’s cars are involved.

The intersection reopened just before 10 a.m.

