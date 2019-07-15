Edison - Liberty City

7 people injured in rush hour car accident that involved a police cruiser

A Miami-Dade police cruiser was part of a four-car crash at the intersection of Northwest 71st Street and Seventh Avenue during Monday morning’s rush hour, police said.

The seven people injured in the 8:30 a.m. accident, including the officer driving the cruiser, were taken to a hospital in stable condition. Miami-Dade police traffic homicide detectives are investigating the incident’s cause — a standard procedure when the agency’s cars are involved.

The intersection reopened just before 10 a.m.

Profile Image of David J. Neal
David J. Neal

Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.

