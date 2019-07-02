A child was abducted from a church. Cops are looking for her abductor: her mom

Dynovia Randle, left, and 7-year-old Saniyya Florence, right. Miami Police Department

Saniyya Florence, 7 years old, was last seen Saturday around 3 p.m. in a red shorts jumpsuit at Jordan Grove Baptist Church in Liberty City, Miami police say.

Cops claim the person who illegally abducted Saniyya from the church at 5946 NW 12th Ave. is her mother Dynovia Randle.

Randle is 5-foot-2, 170 pounds, 38 years old and police say she was driving a beige Chevrolet Silverado, Florida license plate No. IRWC02.

Anyone seeing either Saniyya or Randle is asked to call Miami police special victims unit at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

