A man was found shot in a car on a Little Haiti street before dawn Thursday morning, police said.

Miami police say a ShotSpotter alert brought them to 5198 NW Third Ave around 4:17 a.m.., where they found the victim in a car. Miami Fire Rescue pronounced the black man in his 20s dead on the scene.

This is a developing story. Information will be added as learned.