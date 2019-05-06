He grabbed a girl’s hair and waist in a kidnap attempt, cops say. They released a sketch

A sketch of the man Miami police say tried to grab a 12-year-old girl off the street in April Miami Police Department

A man tried to abduct a 12-year-old girl off Northwest 57th Street last month, say police, who released a sketch of the man Monday and said they’re out of leads in the investigation.

The girl said she was walking across Northwest 57th Street in the April 12 predawn darkness around 6 a.m. when a man crossed the street toward her. He tried to ask her some questions, but she kept walking east toward Northwest First Avenue.

“The subject subsequently grabbed the victim by the hair and waist as he attempted to pull her towards him,” Miami police’s account read. “The victim managed to break free, unharmed and run for safety. The subject then fled in an unknown direction.”

The man’s described as a slim black male, 20 to 30 years old. That day, he wore a black T-shirt and black shorts.

Anyone with information can call Miami police at 305-603-6370 or 305-579-6111. People with information and a desire for anonymity can contact Miami Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477) or via the Miami Crime Stoppers website.