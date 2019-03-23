They have given up food to bring attention to how guns are killing black kids

Members of the Circle of Brotherhood participate in the 10th day of a hunger strike inside a makeshift tent adjacent to Liberty Square in Liberty City on Monday, March 18, 2019. A total of nine members are participating in the hunger strike campaign titled Operation Hunger Strike, which aims to end gun violence and bring increased awareness to the issue. MATIAS J. OCNER mocner@miamiherald.com