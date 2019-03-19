Edison - Liberty City

Police want your help finding missing man with Alzheimer’s

By David J. Neal

March 19, 2019 12:09 PM

Felino Rego was last seen Tuesday morning at his Edison neighborhood home, which is cause for concern because the 78-year-old suffers from Alzheimer’s disease.

So, Miami police want the public’s help finding the five-foot-five, 150 pound Rego.

He was last seen wearing khaki pants, black sneakers and a shirt of unknown color.

Anyone with information on where Rego might be should call Miami police at 305-603-6300 or 305-603-6310.

