Police want your help finding missing man with Alzheimer’s

Felino Rego was last seen Tuesday morning at his Edison neighborhood home, which is cause for concern because the 78-year-old suffers from Alzheimer’s disease.
So, Miami police want the public’s help finding the five-foot-five, 150 pound Rego.
He was last seen wearing khaki pants, black sneakers and a shirt of unknown color.
Anyone with information on where Rego might be should call Miami police at 305-603-6300 or 305-603-6310.
