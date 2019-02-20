Edison - Liberty City

Woman suffering from Alzheimer’s and dementia is missing. Cops want your help

By David J. Neal

February 20, 2019 11:36 AM

Wanda Smith
Wanda Smith Miami-Dade Police
Wanda Smith Miami-Dade Police

Wanda Smith is 56 years old and has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and dementia. And she has been missing since Tuesday’s wee hours.

Smith walked away from the 1700 block of Northwest 68th Street around 1 a.m. Tuesday, say Miami-Dade police, who want the public’s help finding her.

She was last seen wearing a white shirt and camouflage pants. Smith is five-foot-sixand 130 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair with hints of gray.

Anyone who know anything about where she might be can call the Miami-Dade police missing persons squad at 305-715-3300 or Miami Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

David J. Neal

Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.

  Comments  